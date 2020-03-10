CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Is Resigning… For What Job? [VIDEO]

Black Tony has come up with every excuse in the book for why he can’t come into work but this is a new one!

We’re sad to report, Black Tony is “resigning” from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show effective immediately.  However, you will be able to keep up with Black Tony though because he will be joining a legendary R&B group. In fact, he is replacing a superstar singer!

What group? Find out in the video above!

