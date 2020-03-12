Phone Check: Steph Lova Talks To Rob Base About The Success Of “It Takes Two”

So, I’m new here on Magic 95.9 even though I’m a Howard grad and very familiar with the Bmore area, I thought I’d introduce myself to the 410 by introducing you all to some of my “friends” so we can ALL be friends!

Rob Base is coming to town this Saturday March 14th to perform at the 32nd Street Anniversary and Reunion.

Rob called in to talk about his 30+ year career, what his thought process was when recording “It Takes Two” and what Frankie Beverly and Maze had to say about them sampling “Joy and Pain.”

Click the link and check the full interview and tune in each and every weekday to #TheSLP cause it takes two to make a thing go right!!!

