CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Remember When: Dame Dash Put Them Paws On Harvey Weinstein On The Set Of ‘Paid In Full’

Way Back Wednesday.

DipSet U.S.A. And Agenda Present: Cam'ron And Jim Jones

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Damon Dash never plays around when it comes to his money and his art — so when Cam’ron said the former Roc-A-Fella head “smacked” Harvey Weinstein on the set of Paid In Full, we believe him.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

We’ve known about the alleged smackdown since Paid In Full hit theaters in, but when The Diplomats dropped their 2017 single  “Once Upon a Time,” — Cam threw hella shots at the controversial Hollywood producer, rapping:

No disrespecting the ladies, word from my team

That’s the reason Dame smacked Harvey Weinstein

On the set of Paid In Full, y’all gave him hell about it

Some foul shit happened once, Capo, tell ‘em about it

Surprisingly enough, Dash never bragged about this important moment in Dame history. However, he did admit to having issues with the Weinsteins while filming Paid In Full back in 2002. He told TMZ:

“Somebody definitely got smacked on the set of Paid In Full. But, you know, I’ve never really liked the way Harvey treated my culture. I didn’t like the way he talked to people and I didn’t like the way he was treating my film.”

Of course, Weinstein himself never spoke about the incident. But little did we know, he had much bigger skeletons in his closet.

On Wednesday, after months of deliberation, the former TV producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison for raping a woman and sexually assaulting another. Buzzfeed News reports:

Weinstein was facing a maximum of 29 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape on Feb. 24. They acquitted him on the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault that carried a possible life sentence.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections added: “Weinstein will be held at Rikers Island until he is deemed ready to be transferred to the custody of the state’s corrections department after which he will be incarcerated in a state prison facility.”

Justice was served today. 

Remember When: Dame Dash Put Them Paws On Harvey Weinstein On The Set Of ‘Paid In Full’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Dame Dash , Harvey Weinstein

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NBA Hardwood logo
NBA Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 which sounds like a super drug is definitely trending around the world and more and more people are coming…
03.12.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…

A Bay Area man who stabbed two sisters on a commuter train platform in 2018, killing one and wounding the…
03.11.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - VCU v Butler
2020 March Madness Tournament Without Fans?

As the coronavirus also known as Covid-19 increases with more people getting infected in the United States, there are a…
03.11.20
Best Friends Of 17 Years Learn They’re Actually…

Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly were best friends for 17 years before learning that they’re biological sisters. They shared similar…
03.11.20
An Open Letter To Biggie Fans On The…

We'll always love Big Poppa.
03.09.20
24653678
EPA Approved List of Disinfectants You Need To…

EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, released an approved list of disinfectants that can be used to help eliminate the spread…
03.06.20
Inmate Kept In Solitary Confinement For a Year…

Eric S. McGill Jr., a 27-year old Pennsylvania man, has reportedly been in solitary confinement in the county jail for…
03.06.20
Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As…

Several Princeton University students are unhappy about the news that Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was chosen as the senior…
03.06.20
American multinational technology company Apple logo seen in...
Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuits For Intentionally Slowing…

You know i am #TEAMIPHONE all day, but sometimes I think they try and force newer more expensive iPhones on…
03.05.20
College Recruiter Fired After Lining Up Students By…

One hour after humiliating Harding Charter Preparatory Academy students with his racist ice-breaker, Oklahoma Christian University's Cedric Sunray got his…
03.05.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close