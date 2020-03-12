‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]

News & Gossip
The world is in a horrible place but at least we have “Insecure” to look forward to! It is safer to be indoors after all.

Unsung Cruise

The hit HBO series is set to return with ten episodes on Sunday, April 12 … and the trailer has us excited! It feels like it has been years (oh wait, it has) since we’ve seen our favorite girl crew on-screen.

This time around, it appears Issa is still rebounding from her career change and love loss. But to make things even more interesting, we’re going to see how she deals with her ex Lawrence “Jay Ellis” dating her colleague. It looks like pure comedy is going to ensue!

We’re also going to learn where Molly and her Asian bae stand. Will it be true love for her? Is she still too scared to be hurt? Will she let down her guard? Oh, and it looks like Tiffany Dubois, has moved on up!

There’s so much to gain from this trailer!

Check it out above and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

