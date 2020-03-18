Household Products To Help Against Covid-19

We know we are recommended to wash our hands frequently and clean surfaces we use a lot with disinfectant and make sure we cough in a sleeve, also practice social distancing so we can slow down the growth of the coronavirus. But are there things in our home, products we use everyday that can also aid in the fight against this virus that has gotten the globe’s attention. Well health experts chime in on what you can use and how to properly use them as they say disinfectants are ineffective if used improperly. Experts at Consumer Reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations have given us a list of recommended products that can help protect us — and our homes — against the coronavirus.

