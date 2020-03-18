50 Cent, Rick Ross In $32 Million Court Battle Over Baby Mama’s Sex Tape Leak

Sworn enemies 50 Cent and Rick Ross will be facing off in court later this month.
In his lawsuit, 50 claims that his former lawyers did not do everything they could to defend him. He believes they could have obtained information from an internet provide which he claims would prove he didn’t leak the sex tape first. He says Rick Ross should have been deposed but they never grilled him.
50 believes if Rick Ross was deposed in the case the jury would not have hit him with the $7 million in damages. He claims the judgment caused him to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Reed Smith denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.
In December, 50 Cent filed documents informing the court he was attempting to depose Rick Ross in the current case. He accused Ross of blowing off multiple subpoenas that sought information about Leviston’s sex tape release and a deposition. 50 believes Rick Ross had a role in being the first to leak the tape online.
50 Cent got his way and the deposition is scheduled for later this month.
