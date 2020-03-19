CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

K. Michelle Opens Up About IVF in the Mist of COVID-19

This is a stressful time for the nation and K. Michelle is dealing with an added layer of stress while undergoing IVF.

In her last cycle of In vitro fertilization, she posted Instagram that the process has been extremely stressful.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“LADIES: Going through IVF in the midst of the Corona virus, is probably one of the most stressful things I’ve had to deal with. By 11pm I will have poked myself in the stomach a total of 8 times today.  This is my LAST cycle of IVF. Me and Kastan keep producing boy embryos. I desperately am praying for at least 1 little girl.”

Unsung Cruise

The singer also shared that she will be having a surrogate pregnancy in order to protect her mental health.

We hope she gets the baby girl she wants and she stays healthy during this time.

View this post on Instagram

LADIES: Going through IVF in the midst of the Corona virus, is probably one of the most stressful things I’ve had to deal with. By 11pm I will have poked myself in the stomach a total of 8 times today. This is my LAST cycle of IVF. Me and Kastan keep producing boy embryos. I desperately am praying for at least 1 little girl. I’m currently seeing Dr. Hernandez-Rey, who specializes in designer babies and can help pick the gender. If this doesn’t work I’ll be having two little boys and I’ll be a All boy mom with 3 boys. At this point i’m blessed either way. Some women can’t have kids at all so I won’t complain. My uterus is also strong enough for me to carry but i’m still going to have a surrogate for my mental health. I’m finally going to get it done this year. I’ve takin my time to do it the right way. I appreciate all the prayers keep sending them to God he’s listening. I never thought I’d be going through this in my 30’s, but it’s life and i’m proud of myself for being strong through this ride. Happy ❤️

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

K. Michelle Opens Up About IVF in the Mist of COVID-19  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

coronavirus , K Michelle

Videos
Latest
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…

Put 2020 in rice.
03.13.20
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide…
03.12.20
NBA Hardwood logo
NBA Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 which sounds like a super drug is definitely trending around the world and more and more people are coming…
03.12.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…

A Bay Area man who stabbed two sisters on a commuter train platform in 2018, killing one and wounding the…
03.11.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - VCU v Butler
2020 March Madness Tournament Without Fans?

As the coronavirus also known as Covid-19 increases with more people getting infected in the United States, there are a…
03.11.20
Close