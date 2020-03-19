CLOSE
Quarantine Concerts: Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert Series

Artists are constantly finding ways to keep their fans entertained while social distancing from the world.

Erykah Badu posted on Instagram she’s hosting a live stream concert this weekend where fans can choose the songs.

Fans will be able to attend the mobile concert for one dollar and experience the interactive series by voting on the songs to perform via a poll.

Unsung Cruise

“We gotta keep moving, y’all. We gotta keep this thing going,” said Badu. “We’re a community of artists who our survival depends on performing…Stay tuned. We’ll let you know the rest of the details very, very soon.”

Quarantine Concerts: Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert Series  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

erykah badu

