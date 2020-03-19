CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Loni Love Talks About The First Time James Saw Her Without Her Wig!

On an all-new The Real, co-host Loni Love gives her step-by-step process of revealing her fresh face and describes James’ reaction to her final step of removing her wig in front of him!

Unsung Cruise

She broke the timeline down by weeks and gave a step by step.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“At first– I take off the eyelashes first.” She says, “Let ‘em see what my eyes really look like without all this.” Then week two, she says she took her “eyebrows off.” Once he was able to handle her “starting to look like E.T. a little bit” she says she knew they were “alright.”

Love admitted that for a while she left a bit of foundation on, but once she realized it ended up “on his pillow” anyway, she took that off too.

Once week six rolled around, she says she was ready to take her wig off in front of him. But,it didn’t go down exactly the way she wanted it to.

“We went on our vacation to the Bahamas.” she explained, and on that vacation they jumped over a “twenty-five foot cliff.” Sounds fun right? But, Loni says she didn’t secure the wig,” so, “The wig came off in the water.” She was trying to find her wig in the water and says she ” was running out of air” and realized she just had to come up before she drowned.

A little kid saw her first and laughed, but when James saw her, he said “I think you’re beautiful.”

Loni Love Talks About The First Time James Saw Her Without Her Wig!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Loni Love , The Real

Videos
Latest
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…

Put 2020 in rice.
03.13.20
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide…
03.12.20
Close