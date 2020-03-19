CLOSE
D.L.’s Top 10 Hygiene Practices You Should Have Been Doing Before Corona

Ever since the coronavirus has taken over the headlines people have been super conscious of their hygiene. But you should have been doing a lot of these things before the coronavirus became an issue.  You should have been cleansing your hands when you enter a place, sneezing into your elbow and cleaning your phone.

