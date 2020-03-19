CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: K. Michelle Wants Another Kid, Tamar Braxton Is Tired Of Being Quarantined & More

Coronavirus is just affecting everyone, those who don’t want to be in the house and those trying to make a baby.

K. Michelle speaks out about going through IVF process during this time.  She’s creating her own designer baby by trying over and over for a girl rather than a boy.

Cardi B. and Tamar Braxton are tired of sitting at home and are ready to go back to normal life like putting on their lace wigs and hitting the stage again.

Are you tired of being home or enjoying the quarantined life?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: K. Michelle Wants Another Kid, Tamar Braxton Is Tired Of Being Quarantined & More  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…

Put 2020 in rice.
03.13.20
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide…
03.12.20
NBA Hardwood logo
NBA Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 which sounds like a super drug is definitely trending around the world and more and more people are coming…
03.12.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…

A Bay Area man who stabbed two sisters on a commuter train platform in 2018, killing one and wounding the…
03.11.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - VCU v Butler
2020 March Madness Tournament Without Fans?

As the coronavirus also known as Covid-19 increases with more people getting infected in the United States, there are a…
03.11.20
Close