CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: How Celebs Have Been Spending Time In Quarantine

Being in quarantine can be a drag after the third day.  Gary has the tea on what celebrities are doing while in the house avoiding coronavirus.

Tyler Perry is annoyed with washing his hands, Shaq is spraying Lysol everywhere, and Savannah James is taking out her own braids. 

The tea talked a lot about hair today. Do you let your man touch your hair or do you prefer no one touching it? Let us know what you think.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: How Celebs Have Been Spending Time In Quarantine  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…

Put 2020 in rice.
03.13.20
Close