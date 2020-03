The coronavirus has changed how we do just about everything, including funerals. Funeral homes across the country are following CDC guidelines and limiting gatherings. The body itself doesn’t pose a threat to guests, but the other attendees do. Many are requesting that families life stream funerals and promising to host a large memorial service at a later date.

