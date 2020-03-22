CLOSE
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the spread of covid-19. Leaders across the nation are fighting and competing for medical supplies to help with sustaining the medical and health care demands and so many other issues. There are some people who are putting up some big money to assist those efforts. Rihanna is one of those celebrities who has plans on donating 5 million dollars through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

The money will support “on-the-ground partners working on the front lines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities – helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” the foundation said in a statement.

Source: ABC 

 

