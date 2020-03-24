Rita Wilson Covers Naughty By Nature’s “HipHop Hooray” While On Quarantine With Coronavirus

Rita Wilson and her husband were one of the first celebrities to test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Since then, they have been self quarantined. Well, being alone for this extended period of time could have just about anyone climbing the walls even if you’re a rich and famous celebrity.

At the same time you could practice some hidden talents and share them with the world such as Rita did yesterday.

Click the link and enjoy Tom Hanks wife going in and getting off her version of Naught By Nature’s “Hip Hop Horray” #TheSLP

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Also On Magic 95.9: