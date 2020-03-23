CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus In New York State Prison

While the rest of the nation struggles to find access to coronavirus tests, Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19—-in jail. The news comes from The Niagra Gazette who spoke with correctional officials who confirmed that he’s being isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York.

Weinstein who’s serving a 23-year sentence is one of two inmates at the correctional facility with the virus. It’s believed he was already positive for the virus when he entered the state prison system last Wednesday from Rikers Island. All visits to inmates have been suspended at New York state prisons to counter the spread of the virus and Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), said that so far three state corrections officers, and 21 Rikers Island inmates are among those who have tested positive. Numerous other officers are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Still, Weinstein’s team seems unaware of the disgraced movie mogul’s status.

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, told The Daily Beast on Sunday that “our team… has not heard anything like that yet.” Engelmayer also could not confirm if the Pulp Fiction producer was currently in isolation. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, said he was also unaware of any diagnosis.

Weinstein’s diagnosis comes after he’s had a series of deteriorating health “problems” and after he feared he had a concussion after bumping his head in jail. Weinstein still faces charges in L.A. including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, carrying a potential 28-year prison sentence. Let’s see if he makes it face those charges…

What do YOU think about Weinstein testing positive for COVID-19 in jail???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus In New York State Prison  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Harvey Weinstein

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Close