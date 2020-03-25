CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Are Expecting Second Baby Together

Congrats are in order for Kevin and Eniko Hart on expecting baby number two.

Eniko shared with Instagram a baby bump photo and though the world is in chaos she says they are counting their blessings.

“In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” she continued. “Soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing.” 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Unsung Cruise

Kevin Hart shared the same photo with the hashtags “#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh.”

The couple has been married since 2016 and has one son together, Kenzo Kash Hart.  Hart also has two children with his first wife, Torrei Hart: 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Are Expecting Second Baby Together  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Eniko Hart , Kevin Hart

Videos
Latest
US-GUATEMALA-DIPLOMACY
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed…

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19…
03.25.20
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Close