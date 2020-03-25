CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Big Buford Mad: Pleasure P Arrest Footage Over $30 Checkers Order Revealed

When has "Do you know who I am" ever really worked?

 

Pleasure P arrest footage

Source: TMZ / TMZ

As previously reported, Pleasure P got pinched earlier this month after running up a $30 tab at a Checkers. The bodycam footage of his arrest has been revealed, and it’s coated in millennium struggle grease.

Unsung Cruise

It seems that the singer went with the “Do you know who I am” angle. And it didn’t help his cause, at all.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Reports TMZ:

TMZ’s obtained bodycam footage of the former Pretty Ricky member’s arrest in Miami Gardens … and it shows him combative with cops as they try to sort out the incident at a Checker’s drive-thru that triggered his arrest for simple battery.

As you can see in the video … cops make every effort to get PP to calm the hell down. At one point, you can see a cop approaching Pleasure P and you can hear the singer say, “I’m Pleasure P” before a cop fires back, “I don’t care who you are.”

The singer scoffed at the idea he’d be arrested because he said he had a lot to lose … and for good measure, brought up the fact he’s part of the Millennium Tour featuring tons of other 90s artists.

At one point, you see the fast-food employee in question being interviewed by cops, and she gets into a shouting match with Pleasure P. Ya gotta watch the video until the end … ’cause it’s hilarious when, out of nowhere, an Uber Eats driver shows up, and cops weren’t having it.

P allegedly shoved the employee after a snafu with his order. He was eventually arrested and released on bail.

Pleasure P denies eve putting hands on the worker, and here we are. We’re assuming he never got his meal—and we’re still not sure how managed to ring up $30 worth of food at a Checker.

Big Buford Mad: Pleasure P Arrest Footage Over $30 Checkers Order Revealed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Pleasure P

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
US-GUATEMALA-DIPLOMACY
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed…

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19…
03.25.20
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Close