Michelle Obama & DJ D Nice Team Up For Virtual Voting Registration Party

It’s a virtual party with a purpose.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with #Homeschool creator DJ D-Nice to help register eligible voters for the upcoming general election Wednesday.

The initiative is called #CouchParty. More than 3,000 volunteers have already signed up to text eligible voters through Outvote, a web and mobile organizing platform used to reach unregistered voters. The goal is to text 50,000 eligible voters by 9 pm ET.

Unsung Cruise

If you want to volunteer, you can RSVP at weall.vote/couchparty. Training for the initiative starts at 6 pm ET via Zoom/Facebook Live.

Source: Essence

