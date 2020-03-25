CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Is Drake Lying About His Coronavirus Status? [VIDEO]

Oh lord.  Oprah has put Stedman Graham in the guest house after traveling recently.  She says she is practicing social distancing, and he is not getting in the bed with her

Speaking of social distancing, Tory Lanez says that Drake is lying about his coronavirus status and hiding it from his friends.

While Drake may be hiding his status,  Slim Thug shared his stating that even after social distancing, it’s tested positive.

Latest
US-GUATEMALA-DIPLOMACY
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed…

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19…
03.25.20
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
