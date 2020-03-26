MTA Bus Driver Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Covid-19 is definitely here in the state of Maryland as we have had some cases and even a few deaths from this pandemic. During this time of quarantine they are are essential workers who are still on the front line out here working in various industries putting themselves at risk daily. All so we can still have a somewhat functioning society. One of those jobs include public transportation which means people like bus drivers. Well it seems as though the MTA has confirmed an employee tested positive for the covid-19 virus. They have shutdown the entire Eastern division and that action has affected some routes.

The routes affected by the closure include:

» CityLink Navy, Orange, Blue, Pink, Lime and Gold

» LocalLink 21, 22, 28, 36, 56, 59, 62, 63, and 65

» Express BusLink 105, 120, and 160 Source: Baltimore Sun

Also On Magic 95.9: