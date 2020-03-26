Charlie Wilson Invites Fans And Music Lovers To His ‘LOVE Stream-Live On Instagram’ Thursday At 2P/5E

A number of artists, like John Legend and Anthony Hamilton have been entertaining themselves and their fans by performing their hits on Instagram Live. R&B icon Charlie Wilson has added his name to the list of IG Live concerts and issued a special invite for his fans and music lovers. He wants people everywhere to join him, today, Thursday, March 26, 2020 for “Charlie Wilson’s LOVE Stream-Live on Instagram.”

Uncle Charlie will be sharing love with his fans as he lifts spirits through music and conversation.

It’s happening today! Thursday, March 26, 2020, 2:00 pm PST / 5:00 pm EST. You don’t want to miss it so make sure you’re following him on Instagram.

