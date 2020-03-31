Is YouTube Slowing Down Videos On Purpose?

There’s nothing wrong with your internet connection the problem is there are too many people on line at the same time!

Due to the CoronaVirus quarantine more people than usual are online so youtube has decided to slow down your videos to prevent a crash. Other tech companies such as Sony and Microsoft are following suit and are toggling down their bandwidth for apps, videos, movies and other game downloads.

So, don’t trip just blame it on the Rona.

