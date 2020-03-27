How To Get Your Stimulus Check Quickly?

It has been voted on discussed and voted on again but at some point it will actually be real for those who are waiting for a stimulus check to be cut from the government. Well it seems like that could be happening very soon and if you would like to ensure you get your check quickly there are a couple things you need to make sure of. You need to have filed taxes in either 2019 or 2018, if not you need to do so immediately. The IRS will be using information from those returns to determine the amount of your check and where to send it. Also those with direct deposit on their tax returns will be receiving theirs sooner. For those who do not make enough to file taxes there are forms to be filled out.

Americans should start getting checks within three weeks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday.

The IRS has set up a special coronavirus landing page on its website, which it will update as more information becomes available.

Source: NBC

