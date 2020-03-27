CLOSE
National
HomeNational

How To Get Your Stimulus Check Quickly?

It has been voted on discussed and voted on again but at some point it will actually be real for those who are waiting for a stimulus check to be cut from the government. Well it seems like that could be happening very soon and if you would like to ensure you get your check quickly there are a couple things you need to make sure of. You need to have filed taxes in either 2019 or 2018, if not you need to do so immediately. The IRS will be using information from those returns to determine the amount of your check and where to send it. Also those with direct deposit on their tax returns will be receiving theirs sooner. For those who do not make enough to file taxes there are forms to be filled out.

Americans should start getting checks within three weeks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday.

The IRS has set up a special coronavirus landing page on its website, which it will update as more information becomes available.

Source: NBC

Checks , family , government , Interesting Headlines , IRS , Ryan Da Lion , Stimulus Package , Tax returns , The Lion's Den , USA , Votes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Hands with US - Dollars.
How To Get Your Stimulus Check Quickly?

It has been voted on discussed and voted on again but at some point it will actually be real for…
03.26.20
Million Rose Pedals Dropped Over Statue Of Liberty Commemorating 70th Anniversary Of D-Day
US Takes Over #1 Spot With Confirmed Coronavirus…

The pandemic known as covid-19 has taken a toll on the world at this point and continues to do so.…
03.26.20
Beloved Charter School Coach Dies; He Was Waiting…

Cornell Charles, a beloved sports coach in New Orleans for Lusher Charter School affectionately known as “Coach Dickey,” died after…
03.26.20
US-GUATEMALA-DIPLOMACY
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed…

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19…
03.25.20
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
Close