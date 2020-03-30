We’re all doing our best to stay healthy and one of the things we’re doing is sanitizing everything! But, there are some things that most of us are forgetting about. Often times people forget to sanitize their light switches, cooking utensils, washer and dryer handles and your throw blankets. Listen to the audio above for the full list.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s Top 10 Things You’re Forgetting to Sanitize was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 22 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: