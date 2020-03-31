CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay Home and Save Lives in Viral Video [WATCH]

Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot gives citizens some comic relief in her #StayHomeSaveLives campaign video.

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading and some are not doing their part in social distancing, forcing officials to enforce a city-wide mandate to protect the public.

The video has gone viral showing the mayor playing different roles during quarantine like “The Real Friend”, “The Baller”, and “The Baker”.  She’s trying a variety of activities in the house to promote staying home.

“I don’t have much time to myself these days, but I felt I needed to make sure everyone knows how I feel about this Stay at Home Order,” Lightfoot tweeted with the video. “Which one motivates you the most to stay at home?”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

She has also embraced the memes created on social media after she scolded Chicagoans for continuing to go to the lakefront and other public spaces.  The big crowds led to a city shutdown of beaches, the lakefront trail and bike trails.

Other cities have followed suit and ordered shutdowns across the country.  Watch the video below to possibly find new activities to do while you save lives.

Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay Home and Save Lives in Viral Video [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lori Lightfoot

Videos
Latest
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
CDC Coronavirus
Coronavirus Capable of Travelling 27 Feet

These days have proven to be very trying as we continue in the fight against covid-19 but it would be…
04.01.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Covid-19 Projected To Escalate In The Next Two…

President Trump spoke from the White House this evening and his main point was getting America ready for what is…
03.31.20
Auntie Maxine Waters Dunks On Trump, Called Him…

The California congresswoman has long aimed her disappointment and anger towards the former business mogul.
04.01.20
Amazon Employee Says He Was Fired For Staging…

Workers at a Staten Island Amazon warehouse tried to make that point by staging a walkout, which led to the…
04.01.20
Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay…

Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot gives citizens some comic relief in her #StayHomeSaveLives campaign video.
04.01.20
Stuff The Bus 2017
Looking For A Job During Coronavirus Pandemic? Many…

So the president just announced that he will not be opening the country back again as planned on April 12th.…
03.31.20
Coronavirus
The United States Is Now The Official Epicenter…

The United States of America is now officiallyepicenter of the Covid-19 virus pandemic. With over 500,000 confirmed cases worldwide and…
03.31.20
New MacBook Air
Is YouTube Slowing Down Videos On Purpose?

There’s nothing wrong with your internet connection the problem is there are too many people on line at the same…
03.31.20
Sheriff And His Wife Become Tik Tok Stars…

A Florida sheriff’s deputy and his wife have become stars on the popular social media app Tik Tok by posting…
03.31.20
Close