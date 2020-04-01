CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women Of Color Entrepreneurs Impacted By COVID-19 Crisis

Even in the face of a pandemic, one of our favorite hair care lines is still living by their motto of "community commerce" and giving back.

Shea Moisture Body Wash

Source: InteractiveOne / shea moisture hair product

Since the coronavirus crisis hit, it’s no secret that the economy has taken a serious hit. But one industry that is really feeling the effects is the beauty, fashion, hair and hospitality industry, especially businesses ran by women of color. But thankfully, SheaMoisture is standing up to help.

On Wednesday, the beloved hair care line announced they will be using their Community Commerce Fund to aid women of color entrepreneurs and owners of minority-owned businesses that have been affected by COVID-19. They are vowing to set aside a whopping $1 million of funds to do so. Talk about putting your money where your mouth is.

In a press release, the company stressed that the brand has always had a mission to “empower women, transform communities and support purpose-driven businesses” and “now more than ever, SheaMoisture is committed to this mission.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“The grant and supportive measures will highlight the power of small businesses and how they help communities, while also minimizing the financial disruptions many are experiencing from the global outbreak,” they said.

SheaMoisture plans to collaborate with WeBuyBlack, the largest marketplace for Black-owned businesses, to award relief funds throughout the month of April.

More details include:

  • They will award ten $10,000 grants to businesses which include restaurants, hospitality, grooming, entertainers, wellness instructors, etc.

 

  • Companies/individuals must either convene communities online for goods or distribute goods door-to-door (or via e-commerce) are encouraged to apply.

 

  • Business owners must demonstrate how the award will be used to cover their costs and assist others.

On Monday, the brand teased the initiative via Instagram: “We stand ready to help. While much has changed in the world, we will continue to show up for our community, women of color and small minority businesses during this time,” read the caption.

“Stay tuned for more details around our Community Commerce Fund we have developed to assist small businesses and the communities that they serve.”

 

In addition, they will kick off a virtual series that will feature speakers from Sundial (Shea Moisture’s owner) and Unilever brands (the conglomerate that owns Sundial) and once an entrepreneur completes the series, she becomes eligible to compete for funding for an economic recovery business plan.

Just amazing. This is what giving back looks like.

“During this unprecedented time of upheaval, small businesses are being disproportionately affected. For SheaMoisture, which was once a small business, the power of community and entrepreneurship is close to our hearts. Through this fund, we are committed to giving back to the communities that have helped us become who we are,” said Cara Sabin, CEO of Sundial.

We love it!

Learn more about Community Commerce here:

SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women Of Color Entrepreneurs Impacted By COVID-19 Crisis  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

shea moisture

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Portrait of young modern woman
Are Music Streaming Services Slowing Down Its Download…

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and Spotify along with other streaming services are slowing down their song and download speeds due…
04.02.20
Prom Season
No Prom No Problem Ellen DeGeneres Plans Virtual…

Pretty much everything has shutdown across the United States. The nation is on a super slow down and so many…
04.01.20
Ops?: Popular Video Conferencing Tool Zoom Facing Privacy…

With all of that popularity, there are now huge privacy and security concerns as the FBI, security experts, lawmakers, and…
04.02.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
CDC Coronavirus
Coronavirus Capable of Travelling 27 Feet

These days have proven to be very trying as we continue in the fight against covid-19 but it would be…
04.01.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Covid-19 Projected To Escalate In The Next Two…

President Trump spoke from the White House this evening and his main point was getting America ready for what is…
03.31.20
Auntie Maxine Waters Dunks On Trump, Called Him…

The California congresswoman has long aimed her disappointment and anger towards the former business mogul.
04.01.20
Amazon Employee Says He Was Fired For Staging…

Workers at a Staten Island Amazon warehouse tried to make that point by staging a walkout, which led to the…
04.01.20
Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay…

Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot gives citizens some comic relief in her #StayHomeSaveLives campaign video.
04.01.20
Stuff The Bus 2017
Looking For A Job During Coronavirus Pandemic? Many…

So the president just announced that he will not be opening the country back again as planned on April 12th.…
03.31.20
Close