No Prom No Problem Ellen DeGeneres Plans Virtual Prom

Pretty much everything has shutdown across the United States. The nation is on a super slow down and so many things have been affected. Large events were some of the first to get cancelled The NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA all cancelled huge sporting events leaving fans missing out on the sports they love and the experience of watching their favorite teams and players. Well the same applies for those students who would under normal circumstances be entering prom season soon. They would be gearing up to attend one of those big american high school moments but with this pandemic that is not possible this year, with many proms being cancelled due to covid-19. Until someone like Ellen DeGeneres comes up with a great plan to put on a virtual prom so students can still have an prom experience…albeit virtually on Instagram.

