Baltimore Community Food Donation Giveaway

There will be a Community Food Donation Giveaway happening this Saturday. The Y in Central Maryland The Y in the Druid Hill Family Center will be giving away bags of donated food to the West Baltimore Community. Items include dry goods and produce (carrots, onions, potatoes and cabbage)

The Y received a 3,000 lb donation of food so they could share it with the surrounding community

When: Saturday, April 4, 2020 | 12:00pm – 2:00pm (or until the bags run out)

Where: The Y in Druid Hill – 1609 Druid Hill Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217 (410.728.1600)

How: You will come to the ramp at the main entrance of our Family Center and we will hand you a bag of food for your Family

