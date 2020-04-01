CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

PETA Puts The Press On Shaquille O’Neal Over Oklahoma Zookeeper Connection

The Big Aristotle went on record to say he was not linked to 'Tiger King" figure Joe Exotic to the degree some thought, but the retired NBA star is connected with Greater Wynnewood Animal Park and owner Jeff Lowe.

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Arrivals

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

For those viewers that watched Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries, then you’re well aware that Shaquille O’Neal was present in one segment. While the retired NBA big man claims he has nothing to Joe Exotic, the owner of the controversial Oklahoma animal park featured in the series, PETA is still putting the press on the Big Aristotle for his connection with the park’s current owner.

Greater Wynnewood Animal Park, formerly owned by Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was taken over by South Carolina businessman, Jeff Lowe. The park, known for its big cats, attracted the interest of Shaq, who says he’s a fan of the animals and donated supplies to the park but has never purchased one for himself.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

O’Neal cleared his name of the connection from his end via his The Big Podcast with Shaq program hosted alongside John Kincade. But while O’Neal and Exotic may not be good friends, his connection with Lowe is definitely current which PETA noted in a letter blasting him.

From PETA:

We saw your statement about not being as involved with Joe Exotic as the Tiger King documentary has made it seem.

It appears that the equally problematic wild-animal exhibitor, Jeff Lowe, is now claiming to have your support. 

Given your disavowal of Joe, we were surprised when this photo was posted on Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park’s Facebook page last week, purportedly showing you communicating with Lowe via FaceTime and alleging that you offered him support.

It’s clear that you love tigers, and we hope you will dissociate yourself from people who profit from abusing, breeding, and exploiting them. Lowe is no different from Joe Exotic when it comes to harming animals.

So far, Big Shaq hasn’t responded to PETA’s letter.

Photo: Getty

After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline
13 photos

PETA Puts The Press On Shaquille O’Neal Over Oklahoma Zookeeper Connection  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

netflix , Shaq , Shaquille O' Neal

Videos
Latest
Portrait of young modern woman
Are Music Streaming Services Slowing Down Its Download…

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and Spotify along with other streaming services are slowing down their song and download speeds due…
04.02.20
Prom Season
No Prom No Problem Ellen DeGeneres Plans Virtual…

Pretty much everything has shutdown across the United States. The nation is on a super slow down and so many…
04.01.20
Ops?: Popular Video Conferencing Tool Zoom Facing Privacy…

With all of that popularity, there are now huge privacy and security concerns as the FBI, security experts, lawmakers, and…
04.02.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
CDC Coronavirus
Coronavirus Capable of Travelling 27 Feet

These days have proven to be very trying as we continue in the fight against covid-19 but it would be…
04.01.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
Covid-19 Projected To Escalate In The Next Two…

President Trump spoke from the White House this evening and his main point was getting America ready for what is…
03.31.20
Auntie Maxine Waters Dunks On Trump, Called Him…

The California congresswoman has long aimed her disappointment and anger towards the former business mogul.
04.01.20
Amazon Employee Says He Was Fired For Staging…

Workers at a Staten Island Amazon warehouse tried to make that point by staging a walkout, which led to the…
04.01.20
Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Urges Citizens To Stay…

Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot gives citizens some comic relief in her #StayHomeSaveLives campaign video.
04.01.20
Stuff The Bus 2017
Looking For A Job During Coronavirus Pandemic? Many…

So the president just announced that he will not be opening the country back again as planned on April 12th.…
03.31.20
Close