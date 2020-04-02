CLOSE
Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip Your Quarantine Body Into Shape

Meditation

Source: Marko Geber / Getty

We’re here to help you cover every expectation of your beauty and lifestyle routine during #SocialDistancing. While things don’t feel the same, you can take the necessary steps to pul yourself together on all fronts. While you may be focused on your nails, hair and waxing treatments, there is one thing you’re forgetting about– your fitness game.

Sure, you may not have the luxury of weight lifting machines, cardio and yoga classes to keep your body snatched, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip out on your fitness routine.

Social media has become the go-to hub for everything you need. From chic fashions, lifestyle tips, beauty seminars and more, a social media account can go a long way during the Quarantine and beyond. And of course, it comes in handy to give you exercise tips and goals to achieve.

One thing that you won’t run out of, Black fitness gurus. Health is definitely wealth and there are tons of fitness personalities to follow to help you transform your body. Ready to hit the follow button? Keep reading for five Black fitness accounts to lead you on your workout journey.

1. @SelenaWatkins

 

Prefer to shape your body through the art of dance? Selena will have your dancing up a storm in no time. From high impact soca dance routines to basic eight counts that will work your body, prepare for a workout you won’t forget.

2.@Sashaexeter

 

Caught up on the HIIT craze? Sasha will make your workout routine a memorable one. From equipment-free workouts to weight-lifting sets, you’ll be able to sculpt your body without leaving the house.

 

3.@mynameisjessamyn

 

Want to improve your flexibility and perfect the downward dog pose? Jessamyn will help you land splits and more in no time. A great way to get some body positivity on your feed, this fitness guru will have you feeling great about yourself every step of the way.

4. @Tamsgoinham

You can never go wrong with adding cardio to your fitness routine. And if you’re dying to get a break from your home, Tamara can help you build up your endurance and strength for a well-rounded routine.

5. @MassyArias

If there is one fitness guru that lives up to the hype, Massy Arias is your girl. Featured in various fitness magazines and music videos, the health coach offers various workout routines from HIIT, weight-training, cardio and more that are a fun way to break a sweat.

