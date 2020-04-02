CLOSE
Oprah Winfrey Donating $10 Million To Support Families Affected By COVID-19

"I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up."-Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey on stage during her ’Your Path Made Clear&apos; tour

Source: WENN.com / WENN

While many Americans are coping with social distancing and the financial strain of the pandemic, Oprah Winfrey is joining the legion of celebrities who have teamed up to aid in relief.

On Thursday (Apr 2), during a conversation with Chef José Andrés and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot for this week’s episode of her series “Oprah Talks COVID-19” on AppleTV+, Oprah was so impressed by the groundwork the two were doing to support those with food insecurity, that she committed to donating $1 Million to America’s Food Fund as a part of her overall $10 million donations to various COVID-19 related relief efforts in communities around the country.

In a caption on her Instagram page, Oprah shares why she felt compelled to give to the organization while offering a sincere thanks to those with the passion to help.

“I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help,” Oprah said. “I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.”

@chefjoseandres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with @leonardodicaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and @Apple to launch America’s Food Fund to help feed local communities. I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, tap the link in my bio to watch this free AppleTV+ conversation.

