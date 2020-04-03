CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: When to Expect Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check [VIDEO]

In today’s Front Page News, coronavirus cases reach a high one million people and more than 48,000 lives lost.

Over 10 million have lost their jobs within the last two weeks.  If you’re looking for your stimulus check, they are expected to roll out as early as April 13 but would take up to four or five months to receive.

For more stories to stay up to date, be sure to listen to the Front Page News.

