CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing Has Died Of COVID-19

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several times without covering her mouth, has died after contracting the virus, CNN reports.

Jason Hargrove posted a video to Facebook on March 21 criticizing a woman who he said got on his bus and coughed multiple times without covering her mouth.

“We out here as public workers, doing our jobs, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families, but for you to get on the bus and stand on the bus and cough several times without covering up your mouth … that lets me know that some folks don’t care. Utterly don’t give a f—, excuse my language,” Hargrove said in the 8-minute video.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

He said that he was concerned not only for himself, but for the other passengers on the bus.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said on Thursday that Hargrove had died.

He encouraged Americans to watch Hargrove’s Facebook video.

“I don’t know how you can watch it and not tear up. He knew his life was being put in jeopardy, even though he was going to work for the citizens of Detroit every day, but somebody just didn’t care,” Duggan said in a press conference. “Somebody who didn’t take this seriously and now he’s gone.”

The Amalgamated Transit Union commemorated Hargrove in a statement. The union said he had been a member since 2016 and left behind a wife.

Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing Has Died Of COVID-19  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

coronavirus , Detroit

Videos
Latest
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Nikon Streaming Online Photography Classes For Free For…

That's right folks Nikon wants to help you keep those photography skills sharp or learn a thing or two. Nikon…
04.03.20
Racist ‘Zoom Bombing’ Disrupts Black Students Video Call

Now that most colleges and universities have moved their classes to online lectures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic…
04.03.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…

After a spring break trip to Mexico, 28 students from The University of Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to…
04.03.20
Portrait of young modern woman
Are Music Streaming Services Slowing Down Its Download…

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and Spotify along with other streaming services are slowing down their song and download speeds due…
04.02.20
Prom Season
No Prom No Problem Ellen DeGeneres Plans Virtual…

Pretty much everything has shutdown across the United States. The nation is on a super slow down and so many…
04.01.20
Ops?: Popular Video Conferencing Tool Zoom Facing Privacy…

With all of that popularity, there are now huge privacy and security concerns as the FBI, security experts, lawmakers, and…
04.02.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
Close