CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Still Bleeding Love: Here’s Photographic Evidence That Leona Lewis Got Better In Time 

WE Day UK 2020

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

The early 2000’s was an amazing time for artists to break, drop monster hits and cement their names in the music history books. Leona Lewis is one of the musicians whose voice and epic ballads totally defined an era.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

After winning the UK’s X-Factor in 2006, Lewis became the first UK solo artist to debut at number one with a debut album, with Spirit. The lead single, “Bleeding Love”, spent seven weeks at number one in the UK where it became the best-selling single of 2007. As the 2000s went on, Leona’s career just got bigger and broader. In 2009 she wrote the theme song for the film Avatar and her debut album, Spirit was certified 10× platinum in the United Kingdom and became the fourth best-selling album of the 2000s.

The international star has been deemed the most successful artist in X- Factor history, selling more albums and breaking more records than her other ‘Factor’ winners like One Direction. By the mid 2010s, Leona split from her label Island Records and had taken her talents to the acting world, making her Broadway debut as Grizabella in the July 2016 revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats. She also stars as Amber Hall in the Sony Crackle’s TV series The Oath.

We haven’t heard much new music from songstress in recent years, but judging by her stunningly gorgeous Instagram photos, she’s still bleeding love — and defintiely got better in time. Check ’em out below. Happy Birthday Queen!

View this post on Instagram

Insta-glam ✨

A post shared by Leona Lewis 🎼 (@leonalewis) on

View this post on Instagram

@emmafilm

A post shared by Leona Lewis 🎼 (@leonalewis) on

View this post on Instagram

Coffee date 🤍 @coffeeandplantsla 🤍

A post shared by Leona Lewis 🎼 (@leonalewis) on

 

 

Still Bleeding Love: Here’s Photographic Evidence That Leona Lewis Got Better In Time   was originally published on globalgrind.com

leona lewis

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Nikon Streaming Online Photography Classes For Free For…

That's right folks Nikon wants to help you keep those photography skills sharp or learn a thing or two. Nikon…
04.03.20
Racist ‘Zoom Bombing’ Disrupts Black Students Video Call

Now that most colleges and universities have moved their classes to online lectures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic…
04.03.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…

After a spring break trip to Mexico, 28 students from The University of Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to…
04.03.20
Portrait of young modern woman
Are Music Streaming Services Slowing Down Its Download…

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and Spotify along with other streaming services are slowing down their song and download speeds due…
04.02.20
Prom Season
No Prom No Problem Ellen DeGeneres Plans Virtual…

Pretty much everything has shutdown across the United States. The nation is on a super slow down and so many…
04.01.20
Ops?: Popular Video Conferencing Tool Zoom Facing Privacy…

With all of that popularity, there are now huge privacy and security concerns as the FBI, security experts, lawmakers, and…
04.02.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
Close