Cardi B Reveals She Went To The E.R.; Donates 20K Meals To NYC Hospitals

No corona over here okurrr.

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B is probably counting her blessings more than ever. She recently had a health scare but thankfully everything turned to be a-okay.

HipHopDX is reporting that the Bronx bombshell wasn’t feeling well this week. Naturally she thought the worst and made a quick trip to the emergency on Tuesday, March 31. In a now deleted tweet she shared more details about her concerns. “Honestly cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for 4 days I went to the ER last night and I’m feeling way better,” she wrote. “Hopefully tomorrow I will feel nomore pain.”

On Thursday, April 2 during her Instagram she theorized that her illness might be attributed to her diet and the types of food she has been eating to her stomach pains. Bardi also shared that she was dealing with vomiting and thus lost weight during this short time. Thankfully her publicist informed her that she is COVID-19 free. “Today my publicist hit me up like, ‘Oh, I just wanted to tell you like ain’t nothing coronavirus-related or something,” she said. “Thank God.”

While the experience might have shell-shocked her, it did encourage her to support those who were there for her in her time of need. According to TMZ Belcalis has donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN; a plant-based, vegan meal supplement drink to New York City medical staffers. The gesture aims to help feed these essential workers as they continue to treat patients on the front line. OWYN has also pledged to donated to other medical facilities throughout the New York metropolitan area.

We are all in this together.

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Cardi B Reveals She Went To The E.R.; Donates 20K Meals To NYC Hospitals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close