NBA & ESPN Reportedly Considering Televising H-O-R-S-E Competition

Details are still being finalized.

The NBA & ESPN Considering Televising H-O-R-S-E Competitions: Report

Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

The NBA is desperately trying to find a way to keep folks entertained and its athletes playing during this coronavirus shutdown. The league’s latest proposal could see its brightest stars competing in a game of H.O.R.S.E.

With the NBA running out of options to salvage the 2019-20 season, which is looking like it will be lost at this point, the association and ESPN are considering other options. The two entities along with 2K Sports and N.B.A.P.A., have already blessed fans with the N.B.A. 2K Player’s Tournament which is currently underway and now reports indicate we could see NBA superstars competing in a game of H.O.R.S.E. in “home gyms.”

ESPN’s N.B.A. insider, Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news with a “Wojbomb” stating:

“The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say. Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized.”

The NBA has been shut down for a month since sh*t got real when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 opening the flood gates. When it comes to starting back up the league don’t count it, Woj reports things are looking real bleak when it comes to that idea.

Well something is better than nothing, are you guys on board for seeing an H-O-R-S-E competition with your favorite NBA superstar? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

NBA & ESPN Reportedly Considering Televising H-O-R-S-E Competition  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

