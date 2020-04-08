CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

The Love We Need: La La Anthony Is Helping Women Reclaim Their Power With New Facebook Makeover Show 

Check out the touching episode below.

la la anthony

Source: rogers cowan / Screenshot

It’s not enough to say that the world feels like it’s in shambles these days. America and majority of the world is currently at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Presidential campaign feels like an unfunny joke and our African Americans are contracting the the deadly virus at an alarming rate compared to other demographics.

The one glimmer of light that we had as millennials was the highly hopeful thought that Bernie Sanders could possibly be the next President of the United States. But now that that dream has been cancelled, there’s seems to be no hope. No joy. No good, heartwarming moments for the people to enjoy. Thankfully, there are still people in the world doing good and helping lift people’s spirits during this time. Like La La Anthony

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The actress and former host is working with Facebook Watch on a new show called, “La La Anthony: Reclaim Your Life”, a series that aims to help women reclaim their power after experiencing personal and professional hardships. In the first episode, La La invites Karrueche Tran to help two lovely ladies regain their confidence and joy after one of the women suffered a toxic relationship and the other is trying to make ends meet for her children after receiving a felony charge and losing her job.

According to Anthony, new episodes of the series were set to premiere once a week, but due to COVID-19, she hasn’t been able to film as many as she liked.

“I’m glad I had one great one in the can to show everybody. Stay tuned for more.”

La La Anthony: Reclaim Your Life” debuts on Facebook Watch this Wednesday at 4pm EST. Check out the full episode below.

La La Anthony Grabbed Breakfast With ‘Watchmen’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Twitter Is Intrigued
10 photos

The Love We Need: La La Anthony Is Helping Women Reclaim Their Power With New Facebook Makeover Show   was originally published on globalgrind.com

La La Anthony

Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close