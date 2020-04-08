CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kierra Sheard Speaks on Lifetime Movie The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Kierra Sheard speaks on acting as her mother Karen Clark Sheard in Lifetime’s movie, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.

The biopic is produced by heavy hitters, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Mary J. Blige and it will follow the gospel music icons’ lives and their journey to becoming the highest-selling female gospel group in history.

The film will debut on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Check out the trailer below.

 

Close