CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family Were Diagnosed With COVID-19

2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On his 62nd birthday, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds made a shocking revelation – he and his family were infected with COVID-19.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The legendary singer/songwriter did not give an immediate timetable to his diagnosis but did say that he and his family no longer positive for the virus which has ravaged the world.  “I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

He urged everyone to “stay home” and “stay safe” but not without also sharing some positive news. Music fans were anticipating his Instagram Live battle with fellow legendary producer/singer/songwriter Teddy Riley as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘ VERZUZ series.

“Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world,” he added, accepting the invitation for a new date and time: April 18th.

Get well soon, Babyface!

 

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family Were Diagnosed With COVID-19  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Babyface

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close