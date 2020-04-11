CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Thirst Trap Enthusiast Draya Michele Stunts In Her Own Bikini Line

The curvy social media star showed off new pieces from her Mint Swim swimsuit line with eye-pleasing results.

'PUMA x Balmain- created with Cara Delevingne' LA Launch Event

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Draya Michele is apparently aware of her ability to get tongues wagging, and she once again dropped a pair of thirst traps to her millions of followers. This time, however, the trap setting this time has a purpose as the curvy social media star showed off two new swimsuits from her brand.

The 35-year-old mother of two and ex-girlfriend of NFL player Orlando Scandrick has become one of Instagram must-follow accounts due to her dazzling body and attention to all things glamorous. With her Mint Swim brand, started in 2011, Draya shown off her wares in times past and it looks like she’s mounting a bit of a comeback on the fashion scene.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

With the weather warming, although it isn’t known when we’ll ever get to a beach again, Draya’s teeny-weenie bikini sets are certainly worth a gander.

Check out Draya Michele thirst trapping in her Mint Swim wares below. Check out the website here.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Photo: Getty

Thirst Trap Enthusiast Draya Michele Stunts In Her Own Bikini Line  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Draya Michele

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close