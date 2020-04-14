CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 14, 2020: Meat Shortage Coming — Bernie Endorses Biden — 50 States With Covid-19

1. Virginia Governor Makes Progressive Moves

What You Need To Know:

Virginia’s governor put a number of voting initiatives into law with signings over the holiday weekend.

2. Largest U.S. Pork Processing Plant Shuts Down After Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

As consumers continue to adjust to the changes in food shortages brought on by the pandemic, many may soon find even less meat available for sale at their neighborhood stores. 

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Hit Grim Milestone As All 50 States Are Under Disaster Declaration

What You Need To Know: 

Over a 22-day span, Trump has declared a major emergency in all 50 states and most territories through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

4. Bernie Endorses Biden And White House Tries To Clear Trump’s Anti-Fauci Retweet

What You Need To Know:

The Trump White House had to issue a statement Monday afternoon, to clear up a major passive-aggressive move by Donald Trump. 

5. Virginia Pastor Who Held Packed Church Service Dies Of Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

A beloved Virginia minister who fought against coronavirus social distancing guidelines, has died from the disease. 

