Swizz Beatz Doing Alicia Keys’ Nails During Isolation Is Real Love

With every beauty spa and salon closed, even celebrities are doing their own grooming.

City Of Hope's Spirit Of Life 2019 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Rapper and producer Swizz Beatz is know for making some of hip-hop’s most legendary beats. He appeared alongside Timbaland on CNN and ABC to promote their wildly popular Verzuz series. When he isn’t creating moments for the culture, he’s doing his wife’s nails. Yes. Swizz Beatz does nails…or at least helps take them off.

In a recently posted Instagram clip, Swizz can be seen trying to help his wife Alicia Keys take off her acrylics. The hit-maker is pensive as he tries to figure out how to remove the additions with an emory board. And like the rest of the men out in the world, he is without a fresh cut and Alicia is bare face while rocking a slicked back bun.

“Quarantine Day 33 😳 I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100% 😂😂😂 #Deans FYI I was joking,” he captioned the loving video.

Alicia recorded herself in an earlier video twirling around her luxurious pool during the quarantine. Clearly the Deans are enjoying some much-needed family time.

Swizz and Timbaland’s battle kicked off the Verzuz series, which reaches a pinnacle on April 18 with Babyface vs Teddy Riley. Their most recent battle between Rza and DJ Premier garnered over 800k views!

Alicia recently opened up about being conflicted over the decision to have her second child.

“While I was struggling over my choice, I went into the studio one evening and began listening to ‘More Than We Know,’ a song Swizz and I had written,” she tole People. “The lyrics are about how we’re capable of so much more than we can ever imagine. My eyes filled with tears. How could I take away the potential for this beautiful child, this light that could touch others in ways I couldn’t dream of. For me, the song was a powerful message that I should go on with the pregnancy.”

Keys is currently working on new music while Swizz continues to push the culture forward.

Swizz Beatz Doing Alicia Keys’ Nails During Isolation Is Real Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Alicia Keys , Swizz Beatz

