CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Dame Dash Owes $300,000 After Losing A Lawsuit Over Mafia Film Copyright

Dame Dash really doesn’t seem to have the best luck when it comes to the legal world.

During a recent trial in Manhattan, a judge ruled that the former music mogul must pay $300,000 for copyright infringement.  The federal judge argued that Dash had no right to market the 2017 movie Mafietta and was “apparently incapable of exercising ordinary civility” during the trial over ownership of the work that happened back in January.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to a report from the New York Daily NewsDame was belligerent throughout the entire trial, even accusing an attorney of having breath that smelled like “doo-doo” at one point.  The judge went on to say that Dash “repeatedly disrupted” trial testimony, shouting out answers to questions directed at a witness, accused a witness of “lying,” and repeatedly made inappropriate gestures and made “unpleasant noises.”

Author Edwyna Brooks sued Dame Dash for copyright infringement last year after their initial plan to collaborate and turn her four-part Mafietta book series into a film that went awry. While Brooks was awarded the $300K in this decision, her legal battle is far from over, since Dame intends on appealing the court’s decision.

“The copyright claim was incorrectly decided in our opinion as you were the dominant author,” Dash along with his legal said in a statement. “In any event the damages awarded were based on pure speculation so both findings are being appealed.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

In response, Brooks released a statement of her own, saying that Dash took something that simply doesn’t belong to him. “Damon Dash claims to help African-American women while stealing from me and my family,” she said through her lawyer. “He stole my dream and took my Mafietta brand as his own without consent or any credit to me, its creator.”

She went on to say, “In my opinion, Damon Dash has shown himself to be a walking, talking contradiction of everything he preaches. He preyed on my desire to produce films and abused almost everyone involved in its production.”

This is just the latest legal woe for Damon Dash, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will be the last.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Dame Dash Owes $300,000 After Losing A Lawsuit Over Mafia Film Copyright  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Dame Dash

Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close