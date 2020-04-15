CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Juicy Smolliét AKA Jussie Smollett Allegedly Hooked Up With One Of His Attackers

Ambimbola “Abel” Osundairo, one of the brothers prosecutors say the former 'Empire' actor paid off to hatch a staged racial and homophobic attack, visited a gay bathhouse that Smollett also frequented.

Actor Jussie Smollett Returns To Court After New Grand Jury Indictment

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

If anyone thought the ongoing saga of Jussie Smollett would go away quietly into the night, think again. A new report alleges that the former Empire actor was familiar with one of his attackers that prosecutors believe was staged.

Page Six has learned via a source that Smollett and Ambimbola “Abel” Osundairo were visitors of a Chicago bathhouse that catered to gay patrons. Osundairo and his brother worked as extras on the Lee Daniels television series and are thought to have been paid by Smollett to enact a racist and homophobic attack against the actor and singer.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

From Page Six:

“They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel]. They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits],” an insider told Page Six, adding that the bathhouse records may be subpoenaed in Smollett’s upcoming trial on charges of disorderly conduct.

The outlet goes on to add that the Osundairo brothers have denied being gay, suing Smollett’s lawyers for putting weight to the rumors that Smollett was involved with one of them romantically. Because of their Nigerian heritage, the brothers stated in their suit that Smollett’s legal team insinuating that they were gay put their lives at risk back in their home nation where homosexuality is outlawed and even punishable by death.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Smollett’s team hasn’t responded to this latest claim.

Photo: Getty

Juicy Smolliét AKA Jussie Smollett Allegedly Hooked Up With One Of His Attackers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jussie Smollett

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close