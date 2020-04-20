CLOSE
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz’s Version Of The #DontRushChallenge Is #QuarantineCoupleGoals

The loving duo is showing off their style, one outfit at a time, and we love it!

The Dean Collection X BACARDI Untameable House Party - Day 1

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Next to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are definitely close to winning the title for cutest quarantine couple.

Of course, the lyrical bosses were not going to miss a chance to show off their style in the viral #DontRushChallenge. This time, the duo was pumped up for the Babyface vs Teddy Riley IG Live battle, which we all know now was a complete waste of time.

But nevertheless, hindsight is 20-20 and with Tevin Campbell playing in the background and them boasting black suits to red leather, Keys and Beatz seemed beyond excited for Saturday night’s festivities.

“What are u wearing to the show?! I’m so excited!!! 💥💥💥 This Saturday 9pm EST @Babyface vs @Teddyriley1 on @verzuztv 🔥🔥🔥#Verzuz on IG Live,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram on Friday night. 

 

Adorable!

Since the coronavirus crisis hit, the couple has been holding it down and documenting it for us to see. As we previously reported, since the nail salons are closed, the Verzuz co-creator stepped in to help give his beautiful wife a quarantine manicure. And unlike Jada Pinkett-Smith, Keys bought acetone to remove her acrylics, but she made sure to give Swizz detailed directions on how and what to scrape off.

“Quarantine Day 33 😳 I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100% 😂😂😂 #Deans FYI I was joking,” he captioned the loving video.

He looks STRESSED! Now, we’re just waiting on Keys to give her man that DIY lineup.

Hey, the couple that slays together, stays together.

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz’s Version Of The #DontRushChallenge Is #QuarantineCoupleGoals  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Alicia Keys , Swizz Beatz

