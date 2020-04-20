CLOSE
All The Looks From Kandi’s Old Hollywood Glam-Themed Baby Shower

The ladies of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' showed up and showed out at Kandi's Old Hollywood Glam-themed baby shower.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 12

Source: Bravo / Getty

It’s a wrap for Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12! And last night’s finale went out with lots of sparkle. Kandi Burruss Tucker invited the crew to celebrate the birth of her third child (second with her husband Todd Tucker) at an old Hollywood glam-themed baby shower.

Kandi’s daughter Blaze Tucker was born in November via surrogate. The theme of the baby shower was “A Star is Born” so the guests came through with sparkly ensembles to channel the moment.

Get some inspiration for when outside opens back up because you already know the outfit planning starts now!

Not everyone played along with the theme but those who did showed out!

Who rocked your favorite look last night?

 

