Charm City
Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A big honor for Big Truss.

Lamar Jackson will be the featured NFL-er on the cover of Madden NFL 21.

In the announcement made Tuesday, Jackson told reporters it’s a dream come true.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, since I first started playing Madden,” Jackson said. “It’s dope. I have every Madden. To me to be on the front of it, it’s a dream come true.”

He also said he’s not worried about any “curses” associated with being the cover star.

“Patrick Mahomes is on the front and he won [Super Bowl] MVP,” Jackson said. “I want that curse. I hope that’s a curse.”

Source: ESPN

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson To Be On Madden 21 Cover  was originally published on 92q.com

Lamar Jackson

