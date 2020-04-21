CLOSE
Birdman Offers To Pay Rent For Residents In His Old New Orleans Neighborhood

Birdman is keeping it 100 with his community by helping those in need.  The Cash Money CEO is offering to pay one month rent for the residents who have been affected by coronavirus in uptown New Orleans. 

He went to Instagram sharing, “I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward.”

I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward I would like HANO to support us on accomplishin this and @q93fm I also spoke with @theuptownangela to help me put this togather I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell help support this cause also wanna thank all hospital on front line Risking they life to save lives I wanna thanks everybody that wrk with tha Gladys and Johnny foundation my company cashmoney records @cashmoneyofficial @republicrecords for always supporting our foundation for 20plus years @universalmusicgroup #RICHGANG🦅 #STUNNAMAN @hotboyog333 @kimmykim504 @ceto504 @stunnabrand stay safe #DOIt4MSGLADYS

With New Orleans being a hot spot affected by COVID-19, he put in extra efforts for his city by calling on the Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell and their radio station Q93 to help support the cause.

WDSU reported that Lousiana has 24,523 cases across the state, 1,328 reported deaths, and 6,148 of those cases are in New Orleans alone. 

Along with planning to help those in need, Birdman is also planning a wedding date with fiancé and singer Toni Braxton.

Birdman Offers To Pay Rent For Residents In His Old New Orleans Neighborhood  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

