Oldies But Goodies: Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are On Social Media

We usually assume that only young folks and people who are trying to sell us things are on social media — but don’t sleep on the older stars, or celebs whose star power has cooled off. We learned from the recent VERZUS battle between legends Babyface Edmonds and Teddy Riley that even though some of our cultural uncles and aunties may not know how to use social media properly, they still have one.

Isn’t the goal to not have to be a slave to social media and care about dumb shit? Teddy Riley and Babyface made it. They could give a damn about knowing how to use IG, all us peasants trying to really clown the gods? it’s so backwards. I wish I didn’t have to know this shit — J dot (@djjespinosa) April 21, 2020

So yes, icons like @Babyface and @Teddyriley1 on the ‘gram, just like us. Probably not as much though.

Check out more celebrities that you’d be surprised are on social media.

1. Jaleel White

IG: @JaleelWhite

Yup — Urkel has IG.

2. Kellie Shanygne Williams

IG: @KellieSWilliams

And so does Laura Winslow.

3. Kiely Williams

The former 3LW has stayed low key since her days with the Cheetah Girls and her attempt at a solo career.

4. Fred Hammond

IG: @RealFredH

You just wouldn’t expect a Gospel Music legend to address people on IG.

5. Brandon Hammond

IG: @Bl_Hamm

We’ve barely seen Brandon since Soul Food came out in ’97.

6. Karrine Steffans

IG: @Karrineandco

B.K.A. Superhead — Karrine hasn’t shied away from her controversial past. But she’s definitely more careful about what she posts now that she’s a mom.

7. Lark Voorhies

IG: @reallarkvoorhies

Lark has made more headlines for her antics than her career in recent years. That hasn’t stopped her from posting on the ‘Gram.

8. Tyrin Turner

IG: @TyrinTurner

Tyrin isn’t a menace anymore. The actor is also a major Hollywood director now.

9. William Allen Young

IG: @WilliamAllenYoung

Moesha’s dad also has IG.

10. Tatyana Ali

IG: @TatyanaAli

Ashley Banks is now hot mom, IG age.

Oldies But Goodies: Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are On Social Media was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter Posted April 22, 2020

