Oldies But Goodies: Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are On Social Media

38th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

We usually assume that only young folks and people who are trying to sell us things are on social media — but don’t sleep on the older stars, or celebs whose star power has cooled off. We learned from the recent VERZUS battle between legends Babyface Edmonds and Teddy Riley that even though some of our cultural uncles and aunties may not know how to use social media properly, they still have one.

So yes, icons like @Babyface and @Teddyriley1 on the ‘gram, just like us. Probably not as much though.

Check out more celebrities that you’d be surprised are on social media.

1. Jaleel White

IG: @JaleelWhite

 

Yup — Urkel has IG.

2. Kellie Shanygne Williams 

IG: @KellieSWilliams 

 

And so does Laura Winslow.

3. Kiely Williams

The former 3LW has stayed low key since her days with the Cheetah Girls and her attempt at a solo career.

4. Fred Hammond 

IG: @RealFredH

 

You just wouldn’t expect a Gospel Music legend to address people on IG.

5. Brandon Hammond 

IG: @Bl_Hamm

 

We’ve barely seen Brandon since Soul Food came out in ’97.

6. Karrine Steffans

IG: @Karrineandco

Taschen Hosts 'Big Penis Book 3D' Launch Party

Source: Brian To / Getty

B.K.A. Superhead — Karrine hasn’t shied away from her controversial past. But she’s definitely more careful about what she posts now that she’s a mom.

7.  Lark Voorhies 

IG: @reallarkvoorhies

View this post on Instagram

#LarkVoorhies “Lisa Turtle” 😍 (@reallarkvoorhies)

A post shared by Urban Throwbacks (@urbanthrowbacks) on

Lark has made more headlines for her antics than her career in recent years. That hasn’t stopped her from posting on the ‘Gram.

 

8. Tyrin Turner 

IG: @TyrinTurner 

View this post on Instagram

Just a beautiful day in the neighborhood!!!!!!

A post shared by Tyrin Turner (@tyrinturner) on

 

Tyrin isn’t a menace anymore. The actor is also a major Hollywood director now.

 

9.  William Allen Young 

IG: @WilliamAllenYoung

 

Moesha’s dad also has IG.

10.  Tatyana Ali

IG: @TatyanaAli 

 

Ashley Banks is now hot mom, IG age.

Oldies But Goodies: Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are On Social Media  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Babyface , Teddy Riley

